DEF LEPPARD - Autographed Hysteria Singles Art Available

35 years of Def Leppard's Hysteria! To mark this milestone, the Leppard Vault presents this one-of-a-kind opportunity to take home a piece of Leppard history.

The Def Leppard Vault has digitized and assembled the original cover art of nine Hysteria singles to create famed graphic designer Andie Airfix's vision for one interlocked album art "puzzle". Everyone tried to collect them all - now's your chance to own this brilliant completed picture!

Only 25 signed and framed available, 100 unsigned prints available. Purchase here.

Def Leppard continue to co-headline the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Def Leppard recently released a lyric video for "This Guitar" (feat. Alison Krauss), off their new album, Diamond Star Halos. Watch the new clip below, and order the album here.