DEF LEPPARD - Behind The Stadium Tour Crew: RONAN (Video)

This summer, Def Leppard co-headlined the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Def Leppard have just released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour Crew: Ronan, stating: "Meet Ronan - Def Leppard's Front of House mixer and studio engineer & producer. 🤘 We wouldn't have been able to put on The Stadium Tour without him!"

During their September 9 show in Las Vegas, British rockers Def Leppard paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away the day before at the age of 96. It was the final show of The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett.

Vocalist Joe Elliott commented prior to the band performing "This Guitar": "We're gonna dedicate this, because we don't have any songs specifically that refer to the circumstances, but we're gonna dedicate this one anyway to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, our monarch for 70 years, who passed away yesterday. God bless her. May angels sing her to her rest, as her son said on the TV this morning. For her we'll do this one. This is called 'This Guitar'."

The song is taken from Def Leppard's new album, Diamond Star Halos.



