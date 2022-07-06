DEF LEPPARD - Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 4: "One Of My Favourites So Far!"; Video
July 6, 2022, 53 minutes ago
This summer, Def Leppard are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.
Def Leppard have released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 4, stating: "Episode 4 of our behind-the-scenes series takes you along to Def Leppard's shows in Charlotte, NC, Nashville, TN, and Jacksonville, FL! Featuring Joe's pre-show ritual, an audience of 43,000 people, and of course - more rain!"
Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.
July
8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL
10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI
12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH
15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH
17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI
19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO
21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO
August
5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON
10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY
12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA
14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN
19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX
21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX
22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX
25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ
27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA
31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA
September
2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC
4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA
9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV