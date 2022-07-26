DEF LEPPARD - Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 7: "Ohio Rocks!; Video

This summer, Def Leppard are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Def Leppard have released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 7, stating: "On this new episode of Behind The Stadium Tour, Def Leppard hits Ohio! With two incredible shows, Ohio truly ROCKS! Check out this episode to see Phil's guitar camera in action, dogs backstage, and more."

Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV