DEF LEPPARD - Behind The Stadium Tour Video, Episode 11: "It's Gonna Be Amazing!"

This summer, Def Leppard are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Def Leppard have just released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 11, stating: "Catch the latest Behind The Stadium Tour webisode featuring Indianapolis, Houston, San Antonio, and Arlington! On this episode, we're working on a new Def Leppard song, golfing on a day off, backstage chord changes, and more!"

Guitarist Phil Collen added, "I'm working on a new Def Leppard song; I started this when I was in Toronto... I'm just finishing it off now in the hotel room. Excited... hopefully we'll be able to reveal it pretty soon."

Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

September

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Def Leppard recently released a lyric video for "This Guitar" (feat. Alison Krauss), off their new album, Diamond Star Halos. Watch the new clip below, and order the album here.