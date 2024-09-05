DEF LEPPARD - Behind The Summer Stadium Tour, Episode 4: Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Toronto (Video); Hysteria Graphic Novel Gets Special Zero Issue, Only Available At Local Comic Shops

In Episode 4 of Behind The Summer Stadium Tour, Def Leppard work on the setlist, dive into some Pyromania riffs, talk chess, visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and more as they rock Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Toronto. Watch below:

In other news, Def Leppard have issued the following update:

"Vault and Def Leppard have announced a special zero issue for Hysteria, the forthcoming graphic novel co-written by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen and Eliot Rahal (Bleed Them Dry, The Vain, Midnight Vista), with illustrations by Alex Schlitz (Sagas of the Shield Maiden), colors by Fabi Marques (Barbaric, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and letters by Andworld Design. This extra-special single issue offering will give readers an early look at the much anticipated forthcoming graphic novel.

"Included in the Hysteria zero issue release will be a hyper-limited foil variant edition signed by Def Leppard’s Phil Collen himself. Each signed copy will come with a CGC witnessed certificate of authenticity. Only 100 copies of the signed edition will be available, and can only be found in local comic shops. Pre-orders are open now and can be placed at your local comic shop."

Find your local shop here. Pre-order Def Leppard's Hysteria here.