DEF LEPPARD - Behind The Summer Stadium Tour, Episode 6: Houston & Minneapolis (Video)

In Episode 6 of Behind The Summer Stadium Tour, Def Leppard try on some hats, hang with Steve Miller, visit Electric Fetus to sign some vinyl and hide a pair of tickets, and more. Watch below:

Def Leppard’s 2024 summer stadium tour kick started with the release of a brand new standalone single, "Just Like 73". Watch the band “live from the 2024 Summer Stadium Tour" below:

Returning to the road on a massive North American summer stadium tour, the electrifying single, "Just Like 73" featuring Tom Morello, made its debut for the first time reaching #1 on various charts across the globe.

Speaking about the track, Joe Elliott shares, “It encapsulates a time that burned deep into our DNA. We wanted to celebrate that very important and glorious time.”



“When I saw David Bowie on TV between 1972 and 1973, everything I thought I knew about music went from black and white to vivid technicolor,” Phil Collen adds. “Our song ‘Just Like 73’ represents that awakening.”

Own "Just Like 73" on 7” vinyl. Shop here.

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"Just Like 73" (Featuring Tom Morello)

Side B:

"Just Like 73" (Alternate Version)