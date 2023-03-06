DEF LEPPARD - Behind The World Tour, Episode 1: Mexico

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are currently out on "The World Tour", and Def Leppard have launched the new video series, "Behind The World Tour", with Episode 1 available for streaming below.

Join Def Leppard as they kick off The World Tour in Mexico City and Monterrey. In Joe Elliott's: "It was SPECTACULAR!"

The World Tour lands at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday, March 7. Check local listings for complete ticket details including VIP offerings. To purchase tickets please visit motley.com and defleppard.com.