DEF LEPPARD – Behind The World Tour Episode 10: Switzerland And England (Wembley Stadium) Streaming

In the video below, Def Leppard takes fans behind the scenes on The World Tour. Episode 10 features Switzerland and England, where the band plays the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Bassist Rick Savage comments on the Wembley show:

"In a way, it's a journey that's lasted 45 years. 'Cause when we were growing up and forming the band, we had little goals, but we always knew at the back of our minds, there was the big goal. And here we are — this was the big goal, Wembley Stadium. In England, to English people, it doesn't come much bigger than Wembley Stadium… A historical occasion for the group. Slightly emotional as well, because it proves something to us, to ourselves, that we've actually made it this far for this long. And who knows? Maybe we'll just do a few more in the future."

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe continue their 2023 co-headline The World Tour with the recent announcement of three exclusive Australian dates.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Triple M, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will bring their electrifying stage shows to Australia, commencing with Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 8, Giants Stadium Sydney on November 11, and Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on November 14.

“After getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America and we truly can’t wait to continue taking the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Australian dates:

November

8 - Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium

11 - Sydney - Giants Stadium

14 - Melbourne - Marvel Stadium