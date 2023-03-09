DEF LEPPARD - Behind The World Tour, Episode 2: Columbia And Peru; Video

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are currently out on "The World Tour", and Def Leppard have released a new episode of the new video series, "Behind The World Tour". Watch Episode 2 below.

"Join Def Leppard on the road for The World Tour! This episode of the Behind The World Tour vlog takes us backstage in Colombia & Peru 🤘 A warm welcome from local fans, handling the Bogotoa altitude, meeting the first lady of Colombia, our first time in Peru, and more!"

The World Tour lands at Parque Sarmiento in Buenos Aires, Argentina tonight (Thursday, March 9). Check local listings for complete ticket details including VIP offerings. To purchase tickets please visit motley.com and defleppard.com.