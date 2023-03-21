DEF LEPPARD - Behind The World Tour, Episode 3: Chile And Brazil; Video

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are currently out on "The World Tour", and Def Leppard have released a new episode of the new video series, "Behind The World Tour". Watch Episode 3 below.

"Join Def Leppard on the road for this third episode of Behind The World Tour in Chile and Brazil! This episode takes us to a on-site photoshoots with Ross Halfin, a mini model of Joe, and more!"

The World Tour continues on May 22 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, UK. Check local listings for complete ticket details including VIP offerings. To purchase tickets please visit motley.com and defleppard.com.

On May 16, the world will see rock and classical royalty unite on Drastic Symphonies - a brand-new euphoric album featuring Def Leppard’s greatest produced tracks dramatically reimagined, and sounding more exhilarating than ever before, via the band teaming with London’s iconic The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

This album represents a bold new approach to Def Leppard’s most loved songs. Def Leppard have deconstructed and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks, but also some of their hidden gems as well. By and large, they have intertwined the audio from the original tapes and performed them alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, consistently ranked as one of the world's leading orchestras. The album additionally includes new vocals and guitars that culminate in stunningly beautiful symphonic arrangements, which at different points you can hear Joe Elliott duetting with his younger self.

Vocalist Joe Elliott says, “Def Leppard has always enjoyed veering off the expected path - working with the likes of Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift & Alison Krauss for example. So, when the offer to revisit some of our back catalogue with the Royal Philharmonic was presented to us, we all jumped at it. Although we’re far from the first band to ever do this, working directly with an orchestra at Abbey Road on some of our more orchestrated songs seemed too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was recorded at Abbey Road in March 2022 and is produced by Def Leppard, Ronan McHugh & Nick Patrick (producer of the following RPO/Orchestral albums - xElvis, Roy Orbison, Beach Boys and Buddy Holly), with arrangements by Eric Gorfain (Neil Diamond, Ryan Adams, Christina Aguilera).

Guitarist Phil Collen says, “When the offer of doing an orchestral album with the RPO was suggested, we were honoured. But we didn’t just want an orchestra plonked over our previous recordings. We decided to create something special where we would have something classic but present it in a brand new way that would involve making everything work in the context of Drastic Symphonies. Recording new parts, remixing previous sounds, taking some of our instruments out so the orchestra could breathe, and literally making a new album. It was an amazingly inspirational process culminating in the live recording of the RPO at Abbey Road studios in London. An absolute team effort that took a good part of a year. It’s a new Def Leppard album, it’s a greatest hits plus album with some songs rarely heard before, it’s a live RPO album and we think it’s perfect. We’re so proud of how Drastic Symphonies turned out and can’t wait to share it to the world.”

The album will be available on CD, 2LP black vinyl, limited 2LP colored vinyl, limited 2LP picture disc, CD/Blu-Ray (Atmos) and digitally. Building upon elements from the album artwork, a collection of exclusive merch is now available for pre-order in the band's official store, here.

Listen to "Animal" from the upcoming release, below.

Tracklisting:

"Turn To Dust"

"Paper Sun"

"Animal"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Stripped version)

"Hysteria"

"Love Bites"

"Goodbye For Good This Time"

"Love"

"Gods Of War"

"Angels (Can’t Help You Now)"

"Bringin’ On The Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Too Late for Love"

"When Love & Hate Collide"

"Kings Of the World"

"Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" (Vinyl and Atmos bonus track)

"Animal":

Trailer: