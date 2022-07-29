DEF LEPPARD Debut Lyric Video For "This Guitar" Feat. ALISON KRAUSS

Def Leppard have released a lyric video for "This Guitar" (feat. Alison Krauss), off their new album, Diamond Star Halos. Watch the new clip below, and order the album here.

This summer, Def Leppard are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett. Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV