DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN Comments On Violent Assault - "We Are Focusing On Healing For Everyone Involved"

Def Leppard drummer, Rick Allen, was violently assaulted outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last week. Earlier today, Allen posted the following message to social media:

"Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space. We are focusing on healing for everyone involved. We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy. We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people. To all of the fans, veterans, and first responders in our global community we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times."

Daily Mail reported that a teenager was bailed after he assaulted Def Leppard drummer, Rick Allen, outside the Four Seasons in Florida.

Allen was in Florida to perform a show with his band at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – co-headlining with Mötley Crüe. He had been staying at the Four Seasons and had gone outside for a cigarette when he was violently attacked by Max Edward Hartley, age 19.

A police report from Fort Lauderdale Police said Hartley, from Ohio, was hiding behind a pillar outside the hotel before he rushed at the drummer and knocked him to the ground - causing him to hit his head.

Allen, who sadly lost his arm in a car accident back in 1984, provided a sworn statement to police and told them that he wanted Hartley to be prosecuted.

Authorities confirmed that Allen 'hit his head on the ground causing injury,' with a woman rushing out of the hotel to help him. But Hartley then attacked her, hitting her multiple times and dragging her by her hair before fleeing the area.

