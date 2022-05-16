DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN Joins Wife LAUREN MONROE On Her New Song "If You Want"

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen can be seen in the video for "If You Want", the new single from his wife, Lauren Monroe. The song will appear on Monroe's upcoming third album, Messages From Aphrodite.

Speaking about her new song, "If You Want", Lauren Monroe commented, "In every moment we have a choice to live in love or in fear. To live in love or anger, in love or worry. In every moment we have the opportunity to choose love over and over again. So many of us automatically hide in our pain instead of standing in the center of what heals us… Love. This song is a message, a reminder that in every moment we have the opportunity to choose Love. It isn’t always the easiest choice but is the most empowering and the most powerful choice. When we are hurt it is the most difficult to choose and most difficult to believe. I believe that Love is not just a feeling, it is a place, a home, a sanctuary of hope and meaning, but only if you choose it. In this song the voice of Love speaks. She says, I am here for you, I am waiting in the dream. Open the gate and hide here with me. Listen to the moon, I am here, let your mind go, I am here… Believe this now."

"If You Want" is available to stream / download now at this location.

Catch Lauren Monroe live in The Lounge at City Winery Nashville, TN on May 23rd.