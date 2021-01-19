DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN Rejects Publisher Requests For Rock & Roll Tell-All Book - "That’s Not Something I’d Like To Do"

In a new interview with AntiHero, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and his wife, singer/songwriter Lauren Monroe, discuss the upcoming virtual Big Love Benefit Concert, in benefit of the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which provides financial assistance to musicians in need. The event takes place Saturday, January 23 at 9 PM, EST / 6 PM, PST, streaming globally on nugs.net. Rick also answers a few Def Leppard-related questions.

AntiHero: Rick, I recently completed reading Phil Collen’s book, have you ever thought about doing a book? Perhaps encompassing your charity/foundation and external pursuits outside of Def Leppard, e.g., your art?

Rick: "I have been asked a few times to author a book from publishers, but they all want a rock and roll tell-all book and that’s not something I’d like to do. I’d be interested in telling my story, the challenges, the triumphs, and what resiliency means to me... a book to help others. I suppose one day I will focus on that."

AntiHero: I guess in the current situation it’s tempting fate to ask you both regarding your plans for this year? Please outline what you have provisionally lined up.

Rick: "Well. We are waiting to hear if the tour will happen, but I am also planning on sharing my newest art pieces through Wentworth Galleries and offering my photography to fans. I’m working on a master class series that I hope to offer before the summer. That will be a new adventure for me."

AntiHero: Rick, I have read a little bit regarding the new Def Leppard Vault project, can you please explain what that is about?

Rick: "It’s the first time we ever went through all of the memorabilia we have accrued over the years. It’s quite a collection. We all thought that this was a good opportunity to share rare items like photos, clothing. posters and tour related merchandise with our fans since we haven’t been able to play for them."

Read the complete interview at AntiHeroMagazine.com.

Def Leppard have officially unlocked The Def Leppard Vault at LeppardVault.com. Enter this special combination to unlock: 07-18-78.

The band have uploaded this innovative living and breathing digital museum with a treasure trove of history, including exclusive never-before-seen photos, products, video, audio commentary, interviews, and more. They will continue to personally curate and regularly update this online destination as a hub for their past, present, and future. It will grow with their career as they consistently add new artifacts and content throughout the next weeks, months, and years.

At the onset of the Global Pandemic, the quintessential musicians found themselves at home much like everyone else. For Def Leppard, this pause allowed for a moment of individual and collective reflection. Soon, the band members began rummaging through their closets, basements, attics, garages, rehearsal space, storage units, and spare rooms. In the process, they uncovered countless artifacts collected over the course of 44 years since their 1977 formation. These items tell the story of the band from their perspective, so they decided to put them on display in a groundbreaking manner.

Together, Def Leppard built the vault as a way to pull back the curtain behind their monumental, yet intriguing rise to rock superstardom.

About The Def Leppard Vault, frontman Joe Elliott commented, “After months of digging through our personal rock and roll closets (and warehouses, no less!), we present you our history! Our historic vault will continually be updated with installments you may have seen with some gems I promise you’ve never heard or seen! It’s a true backstage pass for any Def Leppard or rock and roll fan! Please… step inside and walk this way!”

Brad Mindich of Inveniem added, “We are extremely honored to be trusted by the band to help them find, curate, and present their expansive history to fans in this new, digital environment. Def Leppard’s stories and artifacts are extraordinary, and their desire to want to create the Def Leppard Vault so they can share their legacy directly with fans reinforces why they have been so impactful on music and culture for more than four decades. And the exciting part is that what fans will see starting today is just the beginning. There is so much more being discovered from the band and fans alike that will be added to the Def Leppard Vault for months and years to come.”

Bringing The Def Leppard Vault to life, the rockers personally share their stories with some of their most treasured items in exclusive audio and video vignettes as well.

Among its initial collections, “On The Road” spotlights photos, historical instruments, backstage passes, and tour itineraries. Capturing their unmistakable fashion, “Jacket Required” flaunts jackets and stage attire from the band’s personal collection. “All I’ve Got Is a Photograph” presents driven photography and timeless promotional images. Plus, they included a retrospective track-by-track in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their first greatest hits album, Vault. It boasts audio and video commentary courtesy of all five members.

Engaging fans to the fullest extent, The Def Leppard Vault also offers limited-edition reproductions of specific artifacts from the band’s history for sale in addition to other exclusive pieces.

Welcome to The Def Leppard Vault.