DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN's "12 Drummers Drumming Charity Auction" Features Items From PETER CRISS, JON BON JOVI, NIKKI SIXX, MATT SORUM, And More

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and his wife Lauren Monroe - along with the Raven Drum Foundation - continue their mission to provide trauma recovery & healing for veterans, First Responders, and others in crisis.

In support of this effort, an extraordinary collection of music's most influential artists and legendary drummers joined Rick & Raven Drum once again by donating to this year's 12 Drummers Drumming Charity Auction.

There are dozens of one-of-a-kind items available including:

- Signed drumheads from a collection of awesome drummers

- Signed Guitars from Taylor Swift, Nikki Sixx, STYX, Jon Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, & Rick Springfield

- An amazing hand-drawn Gibson guitar by Dave Matthews

- An original song made along with you by Zac Hanson

- A custom Kyrie Bluetooth Speaker etched with Rick's signature and StikRick logo

- Drum lessons with Jules Radino of Blue Oyster Cult

- A Billy Joel Gold Record donated by his drummer Liberty DeVitto

- Special packages by Peter Criss (KISS), Steve Jordan (Rolling Stones), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Matt Sorum (GnR, Velvet Revolver, Kings of Chaos), Todd Sucherman (STYX), Nicki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), Gina Schock (The Go-Go's), Denny Seiwell (Paul McCartney, Wings, Billy Joel), Steve Gadd (Paul Simon, Steely Dan), and others!

Plus more unique, one-of-a-kind items - check them all out!

Auctions end at 12 Noon, Pacific on Veterans Day, this Saturday, 11/11/2023. Now is your chance to own a piece of history while supporting a great cause. Check it out here.