DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN To Guest On The Metal Voice For Live Chat Today

The Metal Voice will chat with Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen today (June 25th) about his upcoming art exhibition, Neil Peart, Mutt Lange, Pete Willis, Pyromania and Montreal. It will begin at 9:00am EST / 3:00pm CET. Check it out below or go to this location.

Upcoming in-gallery appearances by Rick Allen:

Saturday, July 10th

6-9 PM

Wentworth Gallery at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City

Address: 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

(609) 300-5095

Sunday July 11th

1-4 PM

Wentworth Gallery at King of Prussia Mall

Address: 690 West Dekalb Pike #2084, King of Prussia, PA 19406

(610) 337-8988

Allen recently spoke with Dr. Music about his upcoming art exhibition for his Wings Of Hope 2021 collection. During their interview, which can be seen below, Rick also discusses his charitable efforts with Raven Drum Foundation, the effects that Kurt Cobain of Nirvana had on him and Def Leppard, and the possibilities of a book in the future.

An excerpt, detailing Allen's initial attempt at writing his autobiography, has been transcribed as follows: "I started one many moons ago. But at that time, I think what the publisher was looking for was shock value. And I didn't particularly wanna write that kind of book. I wanted to write something that was more inspirational — something that delved into what it takes to go through what I went through [the 1984 car accident that severed his left arm] and come out the other side with some sort of dignity and grace. So I may revisit that. But right now, I'm super busy with everything else."

Join Def Leppard for a video livestream event (Friday, June 25 - 1 PM, PDT / 4 PM, EDT / 9 PM, BST) featuring Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, and photographer Ross Halfin, as they combine forces and connect with you, the fans, live to discuss Def Leppard’s incredible history of photographs. Be ready for a candid conversation between old friends and fan Q&A about the most iconic, wild, heartbreaking, and hilarious photos in the Def Leppard collection. Watch a new ticket and merch bundle video trailer below.

Have a favorite Ross Halfin / Def Leppard photograph? Maybe you took a Leppard photo of your own that you’d like to share with the band? Send your questions (written or as a video) along with your photos to events@leppardvault.com for a chance at a live response from Joe, Phil, and Ross! They will also be taking questions from the chat during the livestream.

Digital Event Tickets and Limited Edition Event Bundles on sale here. Plus, new Def Leppard Vault merchandise on sale during the event.

Want more info? Check out the event FAQ.

