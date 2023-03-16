DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN Violently Assaulted Outside Florida Hotel

Daily Mail is reporting that a teenager has been bailed after he assaulted Def Leppard drummer, Rick Allen, outside the Four Seasons in Florida.

Allen was in Florida to perform a show with the band at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino over the weekend – co-headlining with Mötley Crüe. He had been staying at the Four Seasons and had gone outside for a cigarette when he was violently attacked by Max Edward Hartley, 19.

A police report from Fort Lauderdale Police said Hartley, from Ohio, was hiding behind a pillar outside the hotel before he rushed at the drummer and knocked him to the ground - causing him to hit his head.

Allen, who sadly lost his arm in a car accident back in 1984, provided a sworn statement to police and told them that he wanted Hartley to be prosecuted.

Authorities confirmed that Allen 'hit his head on the ground causing injury', with a woman rushing out of the hotel to help him. But Hartley then attacked her, hitting her multiple times and dragging her by her hair before fleeing the area.

