DEF LEPPARD - Fan-Filmed Video Of "Take What You Want" And "Fire It Up" From The Stadium Tour Kick-Off Show Streaming; Complete Setlist Revealed

Initially scheduled for summer 2020, but twice postponed due to the pandemic, the long-awaited Stadium Tour, featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, officially launched on June 16th at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fan-filmed video of Def Leppard's show opener, "Take What You Want", and the live debut of "Fire It Up" can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Take What You Want"

"Fire It Up" (live debut)

"Animal"

"Foolin'"

"Armageddon It"

"Kick"

"Love Bites"

"Excitable"

"This Guitar" (live debut)

"Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" (acoustic)

"Two Steps Behind" (Joe Elliott performing solo)

"Rocket"

"Bringin' on the Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Hysteria"

"Pour Some Sugar on Me"

"Rock of Ages"

"Photograph"

Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as follows:

June

18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

19 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV