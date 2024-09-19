DEF LEPPARD - Former #1 Hit Returns To Several Charts Simultaneously

Def Leppard delighted their following earlier this year by dropping a somewhat surprising comeback single, reports Hugh McIntyre for Forbes. The band’s “Just Like 73” arrived in mid-June, and fans of the rockers have been listening to the tune ever since.

Weeks after the song debuted, Def Leppard made it available to purchase on vinyl. Such a move for a single would have been unthinkable only a few years ago, but the format has become cool again, and many listeners are interested in owning their favorites and the latest from the groups and artists they love in some manner where they can actually hold the music in their hands. That decision has turned out to be hugely advantageous for the legendary outfit, especially when it comes to the UK charts.

“Just Like 73” is back on two tallies across the pond this week. The cut returns to a pair of purchase-focused rosters, as fans continue to pick up copies of the single—especially on vinyl, which has turned the tune into a proper hit on a number of lists.

Between the two rankings where “Just Like 73” launches its comeback, it appears highest on the Official Vinyl Singles list. On that tally, which only concerns itself with the bestselling individual tunes on vinyl in the UK, Def Leppard is back at #18.

“Just Like 73” is also doing well once again on another, similar roster. The tune can be found on the Official Physical Singles chart this week as well. On that ranking, Def Leppard reappears at #26.

Def Leppard’s 2024 summer stadium tour kick started with the release of the standalone single, "Just Like 73". Watch the band “live from the 2024 Summer Stadium Tour" below:

Returning to the road on a massive North American summer stadium tour, the electrifying single, "Just Like 73" featuring Tom Morello, made its debut for the first time reaching #1 on various charts across the globe.

Speaking about the track, Joe Elliott shares, “It encapsulates a time that burned deep into our DNA. We wanted to celebrate that very important and glorious time.”



“When I saw David Bowie on TV between 1972 and 1973, everything I thought I knew about music went from black and white to vivid technicolor,” Phil Collen adds. “Our song ‘Just Like 73’ represents that awakening.”

