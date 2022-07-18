DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN Reveals His Jackson Guitar "Built On A Dare"

In the Premier Guitar clip below, Def Leppard's Phil Collen details how he challenged Jackson to build him a guitar with the biggest neck possible.

This summer, Def Leppard are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Def Leppard have released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 5, stating: "This episode of Behind The Stadium Tour takes you backstage with us in St. Louis and Chicago as we change up the set list, share the stories behind the names of of guitars, and more!"

Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

July

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV