DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN's Collection Now Open In The Leppard Vault

Anthemic choruses, unforgettable solos, and raw emotional impact - Phil Collen brings it all. The Def Leppard Vault is proud to present this new collection of candid photos, gear, clothing, and other rare artifacts dedicated to the iron man of rock.

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate Phil? Check out the Leppard Vault Shop's brand new and very limited-edition signed Stadium Tour display, which includes three of Phil's own personal plectrums!

Browse the collection here.