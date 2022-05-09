DEF LEPPARD Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL Talks New Album - "It's Probably Some Of My Best Playing, And I Feel The Same Is True With PHIL COLLEN"

Greg Prato recently caught up with Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell for VintageRock.com. They discussed the band's upcoming tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Def Leppard's new Diamond Star Halos album, his days with Dio, and more. An excerpt is available below.

Campbell on Diamond Star Halos:

"It’s certainly different in the way we recorded it. We didn’t see each other at all — it was entirely remote. So, back in spring 2020, we’re anticipating going on tour, COVID happens, tour’s postponed, everything shuts down. We live all over the globe, so we’re in different time zones, so email is how we mostly communicate. So, Joe emails everyone in the band and says, 'You know what? I got some songs I’ve been working on. If we’re not going to go on tour this summer, let’s slowly start making a record. There’s no pressure, nobody knows we’re making a record, there’s no schedule, there’s no timeline — just easy peasy.'

But I immediately started to panic, because I’m a Luddite — I have a hard time with technology, and I didn’t have any sort of home recording setup. So I had a very quick, very steep learning curve with regard to technology. I spent a lot of time on the phone talking about how this stuff worked and I had to buy some more gear. That was difficult, and I had a little anxiety at first but it got easier. And then I came to appreciate the other side of the equation — that it’s actually a lot better to work that way for me because there is no pressure of having anyone looking over my shoulder. And as a guitarist, I really appreciated that. Because in the past, you were in the studio and maybe have a rough idea of what you’re gonna do, and you go in and start playing. And it’s like 'OK, that’s not bad. You wanna try another?' And then you start getting direction — 'OK, let’s clean this up, let’s do that.' But this time, I’d do something and I’d live with it for like a couple of days and then I’d come back and I think, 'Y’know, that last part could be better. I don’t feel like doing it now…I’m gonna go have lunch and I’ll come back there tonight.' So, it’s just it was really easy. It really allowed me to be more reflective on my playing in particular. So, I feel strongly about the guitar playing on the record. I feel it’s probably some of my best playing, and I feel the same is true with Phil (Collen). And I think we all really appreciated being able to work on that sort of schedule."

Def Leppard will release their twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos, on May 27 via UMe. It marks the band’s first new work since 2015’s chart-topping self-titled, Def Leppard.

The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band’s influence through their eyes today.

Written by the band over the past two years it features 15 tracks including the anthemic, stadium-ready singles “Kick” and “Fire It Up”, with guest vocals from Alison Krauss on “This Guitar” and “Lifeless”. The album title references T. Rex’s “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” with nods to T.Rex, David Bowie and Mott The Hoople across the album, which mixes the sound of their classic spirit with modern fire.

Diamond Star Halos can be ordered in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched. Order at the band’s official store, here.

Tracklisting:

"Take What You Want"

"Kick"

"Fire It Up"

"This Guitar" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"SOS Emergency"

"Liquid Dust"

"U Rok Mi"

"Goodbye For Good This Time"

"All We Need"

"Open Your Eyes"

"Gimme A Kiss"

"Angels (Can't Help You Now)"

"Lifeless" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"Unbreakable"

"From Here To Eternity"

"Take What You Want" lyric video:

"Kick" video:

(Band photo - Anton Corbijn)