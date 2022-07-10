DEF LEPPARD – JOE ELLIOTT Joins BILLY JOEL For “Pour Some Sugar On Me” In Detroit; Video

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott joined Billy Joel onstage on July 9 at Detroit’s Comerica Park to perform Leppard’s classic hit “Pour Some Sugar On Me”.

Joel’s concert at the sold-out ballpark took place one night before The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard at Comerica tonight.

Produced by Live Nation, "The Stadium Tour" is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Dates are listed below.

July

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV