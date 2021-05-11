DEF LEPPARD - Limited Edition Fine Art Black Light Project Prints Available: "Never To Be Reprinted"

Back in April, Def Leppard announced they have joined forces with Project Presents for a new luxury merch line. Key items in the range include a "Leppard Lyrics" insignia, which is exclusively licensed to Project Presents, and Black Light Project graphics screen-printed in UV ink. Fans are able to get the merch at ProjectPresents.com.

Bassist Rick Savage commented: "I’ve known James (Holland) for a long time, and his attention to quality, taste and workmanship is second to none. I know this will be reflected in the 'Leppard Lyrics' clothing line. I’m also delighted that they have asked Scott (Savage / son) to get on board with promoting this cool and exciting new brand."

Project Presents have checked in with a new update:

"Fine Art Prints have been produced for the Black Light Project. Limited to 100 of each - only 25 of A1 prints & 75 of A2 prints will be created, all individually numbered and never to be reprinted."

Prints available can be viewed below. They are available for purchase here.

According to the Sheffield Telegraph, Project Presents set up in Sheffield in 2020 by James Holland, Craig Smith and Fraser Rowlin, who previously owned an own award-winning luxury store in Sheffield, have designed and printed two luxury lines for Def Leppard and fashion fans alike: the "Leppard Lyrics" line and the "Black Light Project" UV-activated product.

T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts will adorn lyrics taken from the band’s albums for the "Leppard Lyrics" line, and the UV-activated merch will be a series of five graphics, screen-printed with the addition of UV ink, paying homage to the black light poster style of the 1980s – and this is only the beginning for the company, with plans to work with other iconic bands in the future.

Fraser Rowlin, creative director of Project Presents: "We’ve got some really exciting projects in the pipeline and Leppard Lyrics is just a taste of what’s to come."

The "Leppard Lyrics" line launched on April 30th.