DEF LEPPARD Live In Yokohama - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Def Leppard performed at K-Arena in Yokohama, Japan on Novembner 3rd on The World Tour with Mötley Crüe. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Take What You Want"

"Let's Get Rocked"

"Animal"

"Foolin'"

"Armageddon It"

"Kick"

"Love Bites"

"Promises"

"This Guitar"

"When Love and Hate Collide" (short acoustic/electric version)

"Rocket"

"Bringin' On the Heartbreak"

"Switch 625" (with drum solo)

"Hysteria"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

"Rock of Ages"

"Photograph"

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Triple M, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will bring their electrifying stage shows to Australia, commencing with Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 8, Giants Stadium Sydney on November 11, and Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on November 14.

“After getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America and we truly can’t wait to continue taking the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Australian dates:

November

8 - Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium

11 - Sydney - Giants Stadium

14 - Melbourne - Marvel Stadium