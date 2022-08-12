DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, And IRON MAIDEN Rank In The Top 20 Global Concert Tours From Pollstar

Pollstar.com has released its rankings for the week of August 15, 2022 for the Top 20 Global Concert Tours. The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, who are touring together in The Stadium Tour and alternate headlining nights, take the #4 and #5 spots while Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beat tour is in at #12. At #1 is legend Paul McCartney, who has raked in over $8 million on his tour.

Top 20 Global Concert Tours:

1. Paul McCartney; $8,272,722; $238.23.

2. Coldplay; $5,871,045; $97.60.

3. Ed Sheeran; $5,149,761; $84.45.

4. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,006,874; $138.56.

5. Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard; $4,766,928; $127.73.

6. The Killers; $3,166,275; $90.09.

7. Kenny Chesney; $2,898,019; $101.62.

8. Eric Church; $2,569,829; $115.22.

9. Harry Styles; $2,498,384; $89.98.

10. Dead & Company; $2,288,252; $115.80.

11. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,177,770; $139.07.

12. Iron Maiden; $1,595,285; $70.18.

13. Billie Eilish; $1,463,970; $94.05.

14. My Chemical Romance; $1,070,612; $70.70.

15. Ricardo Arjona; $1,039,959; $121.44.

16. Usher; $943,748; $191.26.

17. Karol G; $915,737; $63.46.

18. Dua Lipa; $864,910; $58.88.

19. Machine Gun Kelly; $836,608; $70.89.

20. John Mulaney; $813,972; $93.54.