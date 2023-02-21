DEF LEPPARD & MÖTLEY CRÜE Flip A Coin For Priority Name Placement On "Fu@#ing Massive" Tour Plane; Video

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have launched "The World Tour", but which band's name will take priority when they dress the plane that both bands rented for the tour. Find out in the video below:

The World Tour hits Monterrey, Mexico at Estadio Banorte tonight, February 21. Check local listings for complete ticket details including VIP offerings. To purchase tickets please visit motley.com and defleppard.com.