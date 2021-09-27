DEF LEPPARD - Officially Licensed Pyromania Print & Patch Available Tuesday

Iconic By Collectionzz announce their first officially licensed, limited edition screen print for Def Leppard. "We're so excited in fact we're giving away a matching Def Leppard Pyromania patch with every order!"

When Def Leppard completed their Pyromania World Tour on February 7, 1984, there was no doubt they'd made it to the big time. After 178 shows over almost exactly a year, they had moved from a support act playing medium-sized venues to a headline attraction selling tens of thousands tickets a night due to sales of their third album, Pyromania.

Pyromania had marked a move away from their heavy metal beginnings and, with the help of producer “Mutt” Lange, their move toward a hard rock sound that blended pop with as many other influences as they could fit in. Then, MTV A-listed their video for lead single “Photograph”, and things changed rapidly.

“From a professional point of view, it was probably one of the best times of our lives,” bassist Rick Savage said later. “Looking back, and hearing old mixing-desk tapes, we were fucking atrocious most of the time! For some reason, though, it didn't really matter. That is when hype will work in your favor, because when you're hot, you're hot.”

Contributing to that heat was a 17-song set that usually included six tracks from their latest LP: "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)”, "Photograph”, “Foolin’”, "Rock Of Ages”, "Billy's Got A Gun" and ”Stagefright”.

The second-to-last show took place at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego with rising stars Motley Crue in support, and 55,000 fans in attendance. At that point, the band reported, Pyromania was selling 100,000 copies a day in the United States and kept off the #1 spot by Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

"We turned to one of our favorite artists, Ghoulish Gary Poulin to kick off our partnership with Def Leppard and he delivered, as usual," says Iconic By Collectionzz.

$75.00

Artist: Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Size: 18" x 24"

Edition Size: 200

Screenprinted and Hand Numbered

Holographic sticker on back of print for authenticity