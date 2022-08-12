DEF LEPPARD - "Per Capita, Canada Is Our Biggest Market In The World"; Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 9 Streaming (Video)

This summer, Def Leppard are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Def Leppard have released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 9, stating: "We're BACK and kicking off the second leg of the Stadium Tour! This "Behind The Stadium Tour" webisode features two shows in Boston and a show in Toronto, as well as a special backstage birthday moment for Joe!"

Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Def Leppard recently released a lyric video for "This Guitar" (feat. Alison Krauss), off their new album, Diamond Star Halos. Watch the new clip below, and order the album here.