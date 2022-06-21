DEF LEPPARD Performs "Animal" Live For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series; New Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Def Leppard performed a special invitation-only concert at the Whisky A Go Go in in Los Angeles on May 26 for SiriusXM listeners. The show, part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series, was in celebration of the band's new album, Diamond Star Halos.

New pro-shot video of the band performing "Animal" during the concert can be seen below:

Previously posted footage of the band performing "Rock Of Ages" and Photograph" can be viewed below:

Def Leppard's twelfth studio album, Diamond Star Halos, was released on Friday, May 27 via UMe. Listen to the album here.

On March 7, 2023, Genesis Publications will release Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard. A synopsis of the 240-page hardcover book follows:

Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott: "We had balls and we were naive, in a good way. We just went out there, full throttle."

Offering fans the most personal and comprehensive record of Def Leppard’s history to date, Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard is narrated by the band in their own words, illustrated with photography and memorabilia from the Def Leppard archives.

Def Leppard bassist Rick Savage: "Coming up during the punk era helped us because there were only a couple of bands playing our type of music. People probably took more notice of us because we stood out."

Despite an average age of only 18, Def Leppard burst onto the hard rock scene in 1980 like a group of seasoned veterans. Thinking big from the very start, the blueprint for their music was, as singer Joe Elliott states, "Queen meets AC/DC." Def Leppard’s story is one of stratospheric highs and crashing lows, of triumph over adversity. While becoming one of the world’s best-selling music artists with blockbuster albums Pyromania and Hysteria, the band overcame drummer Rick Allen’s accident and the death of bandmate Steve Clark. During their 45-year history, Def Leppard have continued to make new music – with 12 studio albums to their name, including their 2022 release Diamond Star Halos – finding success with every record and tour.

In a wide-ranging account from the band and archive text from past members, Definitely chronicles Def Leppard’s incredible story, from their humble beginnings rehearsing in a spoon factory in Sheffield, to recording ground-breaking multi-platinum albums and touring sell-out stadiums around the world.

Joe Elliott: "In the summer of 1988 we shifted four million copies of Hysteria in the US alone. At that moment we were the biggest band in the world."

With unlimited access to the Def Leppard vault, Definitely presents over four decades of the band’s history through handwritten correspondence, rare vinyl pressings, tour memorabilia, music video storyboards, draft album artwork, press cuttings, previously unpublished photographs and much more.

Part memoir, part scrapbook, Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard is the ultimate record of Def Leppard’s legendary career. Pre-orders can be placed now via Amazon, Target, and other online retailers. The cover art has not yet been revealed.