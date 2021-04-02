DEF LEPPARD – Photographs From ROSS HALFIN Added To The Vault

Def Leppard recently opened up The Def Leppard Vault at LeppardVault.com. The “First Ever Digital Rock & Roll Museum” saw a flurry of activity upon announcement. New added to The Vault is a video showcasing Ross Halfin’s photographs. In June 1979, Halfin photographed Def Leppard for the first time, kicking off a journey that would make both band and photographer legends. See the photos and hear the stories in this Vault exclusive.

The Def Leppard Vault is a living and breathing digital museum with a treasure trove of history, including exclusive never-before-seen photos, products, video, audio commentary, interviews, and more. They will continue to personally curate and regularly update this online destination as a hub for their past, present, and future. It will grow with their career as they consistently add new artifacts and content throughout the next weeks, months, and years.

