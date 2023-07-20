DEF LEPPARD - Pro-Shot Livestream Footage Of Entire May 2023 Sheffield Club Show Available

Def Leppard returned home back in May to help save The Leadmill as they rocked the famous Sheffield, UK venue with a one-off show ahead of the European leg of their world stadium tour.

The band returned to their home town on May 19th to thrill the 850 fans who packed into the under-threat club – three days before the band plays to 44,000 at Sheffield United’s nearby Bramall Lane ground. Those who snapped-up the One Night Only tickets within hours were warned not to expect a toned-down acoustic reinterpretation of their classic hits when Def Leppard took to the smaller-than-usual stage for their first-ever Leadmill appearance.

Before the gig, frontman Joe Elliott commented:

"Sheffield is in the very DNA of this band. We are ecstatic to be starting the European leg of our world tour at home at Bramall Lane. When thinking of a warm-up, it made sense to do a special set at The Leadmill, in the city where it all started. We know there are a lot of small music venues struggling across the UK, so we wanted to give back to what gave to us."

The show was livestreamed via Veeps, and that multi-angle footage has surfaced on YouTube. Check out footage of the entire show below.

.The setlist was as follows:

"Action" (Sweet cover)

"Fire It Up"

"Let It Go"

"Too Late for Love"

"Excitable"

"Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)"

"Slang"

"Kick"

"Bringin' On the Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Hysteria"

"Pour Some Sugar on Me"

Encore:

"Wasted"