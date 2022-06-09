DEF LEPPARD - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Invitation-Only Concert At Whisky A Go Go Streaming
June 9, 2022, 37 minutes ago
Def Leppard performed a special invitation-only concert at the Whisky A Go Go in in Los Angeles on May 26th for SiriusXM listeners. The show, part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series, was in celebration of the band's new album, Diamond Star Halos. Pro-shot video from the concert can be found below.
Setlist:
"Take What You Want"
"Animal"
"Foolin'"
"Armageddon It"
"Kick"
"Love Bites"
"Excitable"
"Rocket"
"Bringin' On The Heartbreak"
"Switch 625"
"Hysteria"
"Pour Some Sugar On Me"
Encore:
"Rock Of Ages"
"Photograph"