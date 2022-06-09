DEF LEPPARD - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Invitation-Only Concert At Whisky A Go Go Streaming

Def Leppard performed a special invitation-only concert at the Whisky A Go Go in in Los Angeles on May 26th for SiriusXM listeners. The show, part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series, was in celebration of the band's new album, Diamond Star Halos. Pro-shot video from the concert can be found below.

Setlist:

"Take What You Want"

"Animal"

"Foolin'"

"Armageddon It"

"Kick"

"Love Bites"

"Excitable"

"Rocket"

"Bringin' On The Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Hysteria"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

Encore:

"Rock Of Ages"

"Photograph"