DEF LEPPARD Release Behind The Stadium Tour Video, Episode 12: "It Was Complete Acceptance!"
September 9, 2022, 8 minutes ago
This summer, Def Leppard co-headlined the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.
Def Leppard have just released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 12, stating: "This episode of Behind The Stadium Tour brings us to Glendale, AZ, Inglewood, CA, and San Diego, CA! Featuring Vivian's birthday celebrations, Phil's guitar tech John Zocco, a Def Leppard history lesson, and more!"
Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour concludes tonight, Friday, September 9, at Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV.