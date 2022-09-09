DEF LEPPARD Release Behind The Stadium Tour Video, Episode 12: "It Was Complete Acceptance!"

This summer, Def Leppard co-headlined the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Def Leppard have just released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 12, stating: "This episode of Behind The Stadium Tour brings us to Glendale, AZ, Inglewood, CA, and San Diego, CA! Featuring Vivian's birthday celebrations, Phil's guitar tech John Zocco, a Def Leppard history lesson, and more!"

Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour concludes tonight, Friday, September 9, at Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV.