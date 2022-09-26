DEF LEPPARD Release Behind The Stadium Tour Video, Episode 13: "I Don't Take It For Granted"

This summer, Def Leppard co-headlined the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Def Leppard have just released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 13, stating: "Nearing the end of the Stadium Tour, this episode brings you along to Seattle, Vancouver, and Edmonton! Check out Sav's explanation of writing 'Take What You Want', meeting Ronan the front-of-house mixer & studio engineer and producer, Sav in his zone, and more!"

Enter to win a Jackson Pro Series Guitar signed and played by Def Leppard's Phil Collen on the 2022 Stadium Tour.

Proceeds from the Sweepstakes will go directly to a cause close to Phil's heart, The Harmony Project, which provides comprehensive, tuition-free music education and social support to youth across Los Angeles, Southern California, and beyond.

One lucky Sweepstakes winner will receive:

* Phil Collen's signed Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK2 Ash guitar, played on the 2022 Stadium Tour



* A one-of-a-kind signed Def Leppard Vault plaque featuring a reproduction of Phil's setlist from the 2022 Stadium Tour, three of Phil's plectrums, and an image of Phil playing this very guitar

Enter here.