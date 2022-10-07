DEF LEPPARD Release Behind The Stadium Tour Video, Episode 14: "Till Next Time... And There Will Be A Next Time"

This summer, Def Leppard co-headlined the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Def Leppard have just released the video below, Behind The Stadium Tour, Episode 14, stating: "Watch the last episode of the Def Leppard Behind The Stadium Tour Vlog series, featuring the last 2 shows in San Francisco and Las Vegas! Thank you to ALL the fans who came out to rock with us on The Stadium Tour - we'll see you next time, and there WILL be a next time....This may be the last episode of the vlog series, but we’re not done recapping The Stadium Tour! Joe’s bus tour, memorable moments, bloopers, and MORE are coming your way soon."

This year's Diamond Star Halos was Def Leppard's first studio release in seven years, following the band's self-titled release in 2015, and it looks like the band are at the starting point for a new record.

"There's definitely always gonna be the thought of future Def Leppard music," guitarist Vivian Campbell tells Ultimate Classic Rock. "There's always more songs for sure. I mean, everyone in this band writes songs, so there's always [material] around. So it won't be long, I hope."

Just before The Stadium Tour, fellow guitarist Phil Collen revealed that there may even be a head start to whatever Def Leppard decides to do next: "We had four [additional] songs going," Collen said. "We actually finished one but didn't have enough time to record it. Me and Joe [Elliott] had done our parts but the rest of the guys have still got to play on it, so we didn't finish. And there's, like, three more, so we definitely have a starting point. It's gonna be interesting to see the way the next one goes."

Read more at Ultimate Classic Rock.