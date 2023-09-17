DEF LEPPARD Release Behind The World Tour, Episode 15: El Paso; Video

Def Leppard have released the video below, stating: "The guys play some Top Golf, bid farewell to Alice Cooper and pack for a short rest at home before Australia and Japan."

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe continue their 2023 co-headline The World Tour with the recent announcement of three exclusive Australian dates. In anticipation of the tour, 60 Minutes Australia has shared a feature segment on both bands. Check it out below.

60 Minutes Australia: "For Australian fans of heavy metal music, there’s no better news than the announcement that iconic bands Def Leppard and Mӧtley Crüe have joined forces and will be touring the country later in the year. In anticipation of their visit, Tara Brown travelled to London for exclusive interviews with both groups. Brown discovered that despite their shared rock legend status, and the stage they share, Def Leppard and Mӧtley Crüe are two very different bands. Together though, they’re proving there’s enormous worldwide demand for the hugely enthusiastic racket they make."

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Triple M, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will bring their electrifying stage shows to Australia, commencing with Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 8, Giants Stadium Sydney on November 11, and Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on November 14.

“After getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America and we truly can’t wait to continue taking the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Australian dates:

November

8 - Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium

11 - Sydney - Giants Stadium

14 - Melbourne - Marvel Stadium