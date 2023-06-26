DEF LEPPARD Release "Behind The World Tour" Episode 7: Sweden, Finland And Norway - "Astonishingly Good Gig!"; Video

Join Def Leppard behind the scenes on The World Tour - this episode featuring Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe continue their 2023 co-headline The World Tour with the recent announcement of three exclusive Australian dates.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Triple M, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will bring their electrifying stage shows to Australia, commencing with Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 8, Giants Stadium Sydney on November 11, and Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on November 14.

“After getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America and we truly can’t wait to continue taking the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Australian dates:

November

8 - Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium

11 - Sydney - Giants Stadium

14 - Melbourne - Marvel Stadium