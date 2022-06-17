DEF LEPPARD Release Recap Video From "The Stadium Tour" Kickoff

The biggest tour of 2022 had its highly anticipated kickoff last night in Atlanta at Truist Park. The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends lit up the stage for their co-headlining tour so massive that it could only be held in North America’s biggest stadiums.

The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, with Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Classless Act includes an extensive production setup and performances of iconic hits.

Def Leppard have released this recap video from the Atlanta show:

A selection of fficial photos from the kickoff, courtesy of Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation, can be viewed below.

Produced by Live Nation, the summer tour is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. The Stadium Tour dates are listed below:

June

18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

19 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

(Photos - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)