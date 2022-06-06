DEF LEPPARD's Diamond Star Halos Debuts At #1 On Billboard’s Hard Rock Chart; Makes Top 10 Debut On Top 200 Album Chart

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard’s twelfth studio album, Diamond Star Halos, has debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Chart. The album also scored a Top 10 debut on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, marking the band’s eighth Top 10 album of their career.

Diamond Star Halos was released on Friday, May 27 via UMe. Listen to the album here, and below:

The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band’s influence through their eyes today.

Written by the band over the past two years it features 15 tracks including the anthemic, stadium-ready singles “Kick” and “Fire It Up”, with guest vocals from Alison Krauss on “This Guitar” and “Lifeless”. The album title references T. Rex’s “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” with nods to T.Rex, David Bowie and Mott The Hoople across the album, which mixes the sound of their classic spirit with modern fire.

Diamond Star Halos can be ordered in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched. Order at the band’s official store, here.

Tracklisting:

"Take What You Want"

"Kick"

"Fire It Up"

"This Guitar" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"SOS Emergency"

"Liquid Dust"

"U Rok Mi"

"Goodbye For Good This Time"

"All We Need"

"Open Your Eyes"

"Gimme A Kiss"

"Angels (Can't Help You Now)"

"Lifeless" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"Unbreakable"

"From Here To Eternity"

"Fire It Up" video:

"Take What You Want" lyric video:

"Kick" video:

"Kick" bloopers:

This summer, Def Leppard will co-headline the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett, set to kick off June 16 in Atlanta, GA.

(Band photo - Anton Corbijn)