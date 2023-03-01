DEF LEPPARD's Joe Elliott On Working With GHOST's Tobias Forge - “If We Write Something Together In The Future It Will Be Very Interesting To See How It Turns Out"

Ghost recently released a new version of the Impera album track, "Spillways", featuring Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. Save/add the single here.

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge and Joe Elliott spoke to Rolling Stone UK about working together on the collaboration and the possibility of collaborating again in the future.

“That song stood out for me,” says Elliott about “Spillways”. “It’s like ‘Animal’ was for Hysteria or ‘Let’s Get Rocked’ was for Adrenalize: a real flagship song. Shamelessly, with no embarrassment, I’m a huge fan of Ghost.”

The pair pledge to perform “Spillways” live “if we’re on at the same festival”, while Forge says collaborating on fresh material is hopefully on the agenda.

“If we write something together in the future,” says Elliott, “It will be very interesting to see how it turns out, because we’ll have two different perspectives coming together.”

Ghost announced the single with a "Message From The Clergy" and video, simply stating: "We wish to inform that some can show us all exactly what a Pope crawl is."

Watch the clip, as well as the official "Spillways" lyric video, below: