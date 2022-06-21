DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT Wishes PAUL McCARTNEY Happy 80th Birthday During "The Stadium Tour"; Video

The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, with Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Classless Act is underway. In the video below, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott wishes Paul McCartney, who turned 80 on June 18, a Happy Birthday, singing "I've Just Seen A Face":

Def Leppard have also shared another video, featuring a glimpse into "The Stadium Tour" kick off:

Produced by Live Nation, "The Stadium Tour" is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Dates are listed below.

June

22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV