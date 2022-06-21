DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT Wishes PAUL McCARTNEY Happy 80th Birthday During "The Stadium Tour"; Video
June 21, 2022, 35 minutes ago
The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, with Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Classless Act is underway. In the video below, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott wishes Paul McCartney, who turned 80 on June 18, a Happy Birthday, singing "I've Just Seen A Face":
Def Leppard have also shared another video, featuring a glimpse into "The Stadium Tour" kick off:
Produced by Live Nation, "The Stadium Tour" is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Dates are listed below.
June
22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC
24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY
25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA
28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
July
2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL
5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO
8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL
10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI
12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH
15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH
17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI
19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO
21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO
August
5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON
10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY
12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA
14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN
19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX
21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX
22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX
25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ
27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA
31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA
September
2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC
4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA
9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV