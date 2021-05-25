DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN Releases "Quadrant 4" Guitar Shred Video

Def Leppard guitarist, Phil Collen, has released the "Quadrant 4” video below, along with his Delta Deep bandmates Forrest Robinson (drums) and Craig Martini (bass).

Says Phil - "I recruited Drummer Forrest Robinson and bass player Craig Martini to accompany me on this track. We did a shred guitar, hard rock update of the 1973 jazz rock fusion classic 'Quadrant 4'. I’ve always loved the version from Billy Cobham’s Spectrum album that featured Tommy Bolin on guitar. We (Delta Deep) opened up our set with this song every night on Joe Satriani’s G3 tour in 2018 and it was always a breakneck blast. I also wanted to let everyone know about some of the stuff I’ve been doing during Covid. This is just one of the amazing compositions I’ve recorded. More to come…"