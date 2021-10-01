DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN, ORIANTHI And Many More Confirmed For 4th Annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert

Women will rock Stage AE Pittsburgh on Saturday, October 16 as the 4th annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert Presented by Gibson Gives returns as a live, in-person concert event.

Women Who Rock connects through the power of music and helps educate, support and fund women - centric health research. This year’s annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert on October 16 will feature performances from singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, Lauren Monroe with Rick Allen of Def Leppard, Orianthi, The Vindys, and DJ Femi.

Legendary singer-songwriter-drummer-percussionist and philanthropist Sheila E. will be on-hand to receive the 2021 Women Who Rock Impact Award.

Host of iHeart Radio 102.5FM WDVE Michele Michaels will return for the fourth year in a row as the emcee. All proceeds from Women Who Rock support the Magee-Women’s Research Institute (MWRI) - the nation's largest research institute dedicated solely to life-saving women's health research.

Tickets for the 2021 Women Who Rock benefit concert are on sale here.

Women Who Rock concert attendees will experience an interactive Beauty Bar offering free beauty perks and giveaways, social sharing Photo Booth, Silent Auction offering a chance to win one-of-a-kind experiences including the VIP Lounge, pink carpet entrance, and a performance from the winner of the Women Who Rock Rising Star Contest, Graciela.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Women’s health overall is underfunded and understudied. While most health research has sidestepped sex differences, Magee-Women’s Research Institute (MWRI) a 501c3 is the nation’s largest research institute dedicated solely to women’s health research. In addition, MWRI currently offers 192 studies enrolling 162,000 women in clinical trials all over the world. Researchers at MWRI are working on chemotherapy resistance for the most common form of breast cancer, finding a more effective treatment for triple negative breast cancer, and running more than 20 clinical trials to develop new, personalized treatments for women.

For fans that cannot attend the concert can support groundbreaking Breast Cancer and Women’s Health Research, Women Who Rock has debuted a new merchandise collection. Items include the signature Women Who Rock lightning bolt pin, a Gibson X Women Who Rock guitar strap, guitar picks, T-shirts, onesies, tanks, and one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry. A portion of all proceeds from the Women Who Rock collection will fund the life-saving breast cancer and women’s health research at Magee-Women’s Research Institute (MWRI). For more information on the Women Who Rock collection head here, or donate directly, here.