DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN To Perform At Raven Drum Foundation Benefit Show In March; Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS To Take Part In All-Star Jam

Raven Drum Foundation - the organization founded by legendary drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard and singer-songwriter / healing arts practitioner Lauren Monroe - has announced its first benefit concert taking place in New York City, reports Modern Drummer.

On Thursday, March 14, at The Cutting Room, Allen and Monroe will perform a set of Monroe’s original music, followed by an All-Star Jam including musical luminaries such as Paul Shaffer and Will Lee (the World’s Most Dangerous Band), Peter Criss (KISS), Jim Keltner (Ringo Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, The Traveling Wilburys), Eddie Brigati (The Rascals), Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel), Duane Trucks (Widespread Panic), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live Band), Corky Laing (Mountain), Christine Ohlman (Saturday Night Live Band), Simon Kirke (Bad Company), and more. Maria Milito of Q104.3 will emcee the show, with musical direction by Raven Drum Foundation board member Billy Amendola.

In addition to general admission tickets, VIP packages are available, allowing access to a reception including an artist meet & greet, silent auction, light bites, and complimentary beverages. Items in the auction will include original mixed media art by Allen and Monroe, Def Leppard summer tour tickets and meet & greet packages, a fire helmet signed by actor Steve Buscemi, and other autographed memorabilia from the participating artists.

Get tickets here; further details can be found here.