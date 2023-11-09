DEF LEPPARD Share Video From Karaoke Night In Japan

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe's The World Tour landed in Japan for shows on November 3rd and 4th. Today, Def Leppard share the video below, simply stating, "When in Japan... What's your go-to Karaoke song?"

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Triple M, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have brought their electrifying stage shows to Australia, commencing with Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium last night.

“After getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America and we truly can’t wait to continue taking the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Remaining Australian dates:

November

8 - Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium

11 - Sydney - Giants Stadium

14 - Melbourne - Marvel Stadium