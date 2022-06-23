DEF LEPPARD Shares New Video - Behind The Stadium Tour - Episode 2: "Hot, Hot, Hot!"

"Wrapping up the first week of The Stadium Tour with shows in Miami and Orlando, Florida! Through the heat and through the rain, we keep on rockin'..." says Def Leppard.

Produced by Live Nation, The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Classless Act is set to steamroll through North America for the remainder of the summer. Remaining dates are listed below.

June

24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV