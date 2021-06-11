DEF LEPPARD To Host Event On Twitter Spaces With Matt Pinfield Today; Limited Edition Box Set, Def Leppard - Volume Three, Available Now

Today, Def Leppard release Def Leppard - Volume Three, a new limited edition box set UMe/Virgin. Order here.

In conjunction with the release, band member’s Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell will host a live chat event on Twitter Spaces with Matt Pinfield, today at 10 AM, PT, 1 PM, ET.

This set marks the third of four volumes of the band’s complete recorded output in both 180gm vinyl and limited-edition CD box sets. They contain all the recordings from the band in the 2000’s and features the original packaging on both formats. To date, X, Yeah! and Songs From The Sparkle Lounge have never been available on vinyl before.

The albums were mastered by Ronan McHugh and Joe Elliott at Joe’s Garage with assistance from Andy Pearce and cut by Greg Moore. Housed in rigid boxes the sets also contain a hard-backed book with rare photos by Ross Halfin and notes by Classic Rock Magazine’s Paul Elliott. Band members Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen and Phil Collen have also contributed to the set.

Def Leppard - Volume Three features 2002’s X, which was the groups sixth consecutive Top 20 record on the Billboard 200 chart and features songs such as “Now,” “Four Letter Word” and “Long Long Way to Go”, 2006’s Yeah!, the band’s first covers album featuring a collection of the groups favorite tracks re-recorded with the iconic Leppard sound, this is the first time this album will be available on vinyl. Also Def Leppard’s tenth studio album Songs From The Sparkle Lounge, released in 2008 the record marked the bands return to their signature sound and hitting the Top 10 both sides of the Atlantic, the album included the hit single “Nine Lives” which featured Grammy Award winning country legend Tim McGraw.

Also included are B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live. These albums have specially been compiled by Joe Elliott for this limited-edition release. B-Sides contains a rare compilation of B-sides that have never appeared on vinyl before. Yeah! Studio Covers includes some never before released on vinyl covers, Yeah! bonus disc exclusive release tracks and a compilation of the various covers recorded by the band over their career. Yeah! Live is a compilation of live recordings of covers by the band which include both tracks from 2006’s Yeah!, as well as previously unreleased live tracks from the past 30 years.