DEF LEPPARD To Perform Intimate Concert In Los Angeles For SiriusXM

SiriusXM announced today that legendary rock band, Def Leppard, will play a special invitation-only concert in Los Angeles at the Whiskey A Go Go for SiriusXM listeners. The intimate performance, part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, will take place on Thursday, May 26, in celebration of Def Leppard’s new album Diamond Star Halos.

On June 16, Def Leppard is set to kick off “The Stadium Tour” which will hit 36 major cities across North America. Def Leppard will be joined by Motely Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett for this massive and highly anticipated stadium run. Prior to Def Leppard’s tour, this will be the first-time fans can see the band perform new songs live from their latest album live in addition to the stadium anthem hits that cemented them as rock icons. The performance will premiere on SiriusXM’s Def Leppard Radio and Howard 101 on Friday, May 27 at 5 PM ET and PT. Additionally, the concert will broadcast throughout June on Classic Rewind (ch. 25) and 80’s on 8.

For information on how to attend SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, featuring Def Leppard please visit siriusxm.com/DefLeppardLA

Def Leppard Radio will launch on Friday, May 27 and run through Saturday, June 25 on the SXM App. The channel will also be available on satellite (ch. 39) on Friday, May 27 through Thursday, June 2.

Featuring a slew of guest hosts, Def Leppard Radio will delve into the band’s 40-year music career, providing insight behind both their greatest hits and their new album. Def Leppard Radio will also spotlight other artists performing on their stadium tour like Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett, as well as artists who influenced Def Leppard including David Bowie, Queen, T. Rex, Mott The Hoople and more.

Def Leppard will release their twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos, on May 27 via UMe. It marks the band’s first new work since 2015’s chart-topping self-titled, Def Leppard.

The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band’s influence through their eyes today.

Written by the band over the past two years it features 15 tracks including the anthemic, stadium-ready singles “Kick” and “Fire It Up”, with guest vocals from Alison Krauss on “This Guitar” and “Lifeless”. The album title references T. Rex’s “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” with nods to T.Rex, David Bowie and Mott The Hoople across the album, which mixes the sound of their classic spirit with modern fire.

Diamond Star Halos can be ordered in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched. Order at the band’s official store, here.

Tracklisting:

"Take What You Want"

"Kick"

"Fire It Up"

"This Guitar" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"SOS Emergency"

"Liquid Dust"

"U Rok Mi"

"Goodbye For Good This Time"

"All We Need"

"Open Your Eyes"

"Gimme A Kiss"

"Angels (Can't Help You Now)"

"Lifeless" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"Unbreakable"

"From Here To Eternity"

"Take What You Want" lyric video:

"Kick" video:

The Stadium Tour, featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will hit select cities in the US and Canada where each band will bring their electrifying stage shows while promising to perform their stadium sized anthems. Produced by Live Nation, the summer tour is set to steamroll through North America starting June 2022.

Confirmed dates for The Stadium Tour:

June

16 - SunTrust Park - Atlanta, GA

18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

19 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

(Band photo - Anton Corbijn)